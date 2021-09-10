Bosch Unveils Multi-Functional Charging Cable for Electric Cars, It's Universal

Bosch has developed a new type of charging cable for electric vehicles, and with it, the company has solved an upsetting problem that we do not see mentioned too often. Those who have charged an electric vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid have surely encountered it, and Bosch's Flexible Smart Charging Cable solves the issue. As you may be aware, all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids have an adapter that is employed when the user wants ... (continue reading...)