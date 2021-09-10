The 2022 Subaru WRX was finally revealed. This is the fifth generation of the popular Japanese model, which received a new engine along with a new platform to mark the occasion. Fortunately for Subaru fans, the 2022 WRX has maintained its familiar shape and configuration. As rumors previously circulated, the 2022 Subaru WRX received a 2.4-liter turbocharged (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Subaru WRX Unveiled with Familiar Shape and Package, All-New Platform
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2022 Subaru WRX brings new platform, keeps boxer and manual
Rally-honed hero is back for 2022 with all-new mechanicals and a rugged overhaul, but no UK sale planned
The rally-honed..
Autocar
Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 long-term review
Has a good car for the money become a good car without caveats? Let’s find out
*Why we’re running it: *To live with..
Autocar