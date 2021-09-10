There are not many things that can get a petrolhead's heart pumping quite like a good classic car auction. There are a number of different places and companies you can turn to for such events, and the next big one takes place next month in Las Vegas. Mecum will be returning to Las Vegas Convention Center for the fifth annual collector car auction. Running from October 7th until the 9th, it will hold an estimated 1,... (continue reading...)Full Article
More Than 1,000 Classic Cars Going on the Auction Block in Las Vegas
