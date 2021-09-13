In a Parallel Universe, the Opel Astra OPC Would Look Like This

Opel's Astra OPC line-up only lived three generations on the European market, but it felt like it was there since ever. Opel and Vauxhall ditched the Astra OPC/VXR with the arrival of the Astra K generation, but the variant might return in a different formula with the new generation of the German compact hatchback. Under their new owners of the Stellantis conglomerate, Opel and Vauxhall have launched a (continue reading...)