Baglietto's Aluminum Beauty Panam Makes Waves at Cannes, Wins Two World Yacht Trophies

The bay of Cannes was once again the host of one of the most extravagant events in the world of yachting. The World Yachts Trophies took place this weekend, under the captivated gaze of hundreds of boat enthusiasts, rewarding some of the best and most beautiful vessels ever to be built. Baglietto’s 131-ft Panam motor yacht left home with two awards. This year, the Cannes Yachting Festival took place between September 7 and Sept... (continue reading...)