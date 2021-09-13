Tuned Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew Is Beyond Ready for Any Off-Road Challenge

The first-generation Ford F-150 SVT Raptor will go down as one of the most iconic performance-oriented pickup trucks ever built. It was originally available with a choice of two V8 engines, one with a displacement of 5.4-liters and the other one 6.2-liters. Both used the same six-speed automatic gearbox, but only one survived the 2011 model year. Ford naturally decided to move forward with the larger unit, as it produced more power at 411... (continue reading...)