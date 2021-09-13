What’s this, you ask? A Mercedes-AMG G 63 racing a 488 Pista? We wouldn’t blame you for thinking it was a waste of gasoline. However, while that would be true in most cases, rest assured that nobody is playing a prank on the driver of the SUV, because unlike a factory-standard G 63, this one has been modified extensively. The Italian exotic, on the other hand, is more or less stock. Still, it should be tough for any G ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Can a 900 HP Mercedes-AMG G 63 Outrun a Ferrari 488 Pista From a Roll? Here’s the Answer
