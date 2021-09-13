A baker's dozen vehicles from the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road" are heading to auction through Lloyds. The online auction runs Sept. 25-26. Returning to the post-apocalyptic wastelands inhabited by ex-cop Max Rockatansky decades after the previous movie premiered, "Fury Road" featured massive chases and battles between fleets of real vehicles...Full Article
"Mad Max: Fury Road" cars for sale
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
A whole fleet of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' cars - including Max's Razor Cola and Furiosa's War Rig - are being auctioned off
Australian auction house Lloyds is listing thirteen gas-guzzling war machines from the filming of 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' with..
Business Insider