"Mad Max: Fury Road" cars for sale

MotorAuthority

A baker's dozen vehicles from the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road" are heading to auction through Lloyds. The online auction runs Sept. 25-26. Returning to the post-apocalyptic wastelands inhabited by ex-cop Max Rockatansky decades after the previous movie premiered, "Fury Road" featured massive chases and battles between fleets of real vehicles...

