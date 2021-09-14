Getting a car is always thrilling, no matter how big your collection may be. But when you’re the first to get your hands on a special edition in the country, the excitement surely must be even greater. It's no surprise celebrities like to treat themselves to the best things, and Indian actor Ram Charan is no different. The star, who has a big collection of luxury cars, added a new acquisition that seems to be greater than ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Indian Actor Ram Charan Buys Customized Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
autoevolution0 shares 1 views