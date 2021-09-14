2022 Toyota Tundra Debut Date Set for September 19th

Named after the treeless mountain tract located in the far Northern Hemisphere, the Tundra is the oldest full-size pickup truck in production today in the United States. The second generation rolled out for the 2007 model year, which is a lifetime for this ultra-competitive segment. Happily for Toyota enthusiasts, the half-ton workhorse is getting a ground-up redesign on September 19th. The Japanese automaker has finally revealed the pre... (continue reading...)