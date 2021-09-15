This Sustainable 20-Story Building Is One of the Few Made Almost Entirely Out of Wood

This Sustainable 20-Story Building Is One of the Few Made Almost Entirely Out of Wood

autoevolution

Published

A Swedish architecture firm has unveiled one of the world’s tallest buildings made almost entirely of wood. With its innovative use of traditional materials and sustainable features, the new Sara Cultural Center is a remarkable example of green architecture. Skelleftea, a city in northern Sweden, below the Arctic Circle, was chosen as the location for this innovative project, not just because of its timber construction tradition... (continue reading...)

Full Article