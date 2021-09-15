Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Lexus IS 500, Guess What Other Sports Sedan He'd Rather Have

A quick glance at the 2022 Lexus IS might not be enough to reveal the fact that underneath its shiny new sheet metal, this is nearly a decade-old vehicle in terms of design and architecture. Instead of replacing it with a brand-new generation car last year, Lexus decided to simply give the IS an extensive facelift. To be fair, the redesign really does stand out, especially if you look at the 2021/2022 model side by side with say a 2019 or... (continue reading...)