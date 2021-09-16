Air New Zealand Joins the Zero Emission Race, Looks to Hydrogen Power for Its Aircraft

Another airline carrier announces its intentions to become carbon neutral, joining the global zero-emissions race. Air New Zealand and Airbus signed an agreement to study the use of hydrogen-powered aircraft. The New Zealand airline claims the partnership brings the company a step closer to its net zero emissions goal, hoping it can become a reality by 2050. It is why, in the next decade, it plans to use low carbon solutions for its shor... (continue reading...)Full Article
