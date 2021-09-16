Sometime over the next three months, British aerospace company Rolls-Royce should be attempting to fly an electric aircraft at speeds of 300 mph (483 kph), setting a record in the process. For that to happen though, the airplane, named Spirit of Innovation, first has to take to the sky. And it just did this week, moving one step closer to its goal. On Wednesday, (continue reading...)Full Article
500 HP Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft Flies Closer to World Record Attempt
