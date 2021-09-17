The new Fiat 500X Dolcevita soft-top model is officially for sale in the UK, with prices starting from £23,975 OTR ($33,000) for the entry-level Connect version with the 1.0-liter 120 ps (118 hp) gasoline engine. First deliveries are expected to begin later this year. Buyers looking to upgrade to the Cross 1.0L 120 ps variant will need to spend upwards of £25,775 ($35,500), while Cross 1.3L 150 ps (148 hp) DCT automati... (continue reading...)Full Article
Fiat 500X Dolcevita Soft Top Model Now on Sale in UK From £23,975
