Have you ever wondered what makes a successful music video? There are a lot of recipes out there, but often you'll see hip hop artists turning to cars and beautiful women. A few years ago, The Weekend released "Party Monster", a video that featured a pink RX-7. But Travis Scott upped the ante last year. I vividly remember the day that I first saw the official video for Scott's hit (continue reading...)Full Article
Travis Scott Wins VMA With a Video Filled With JDM Cars
autoevolution0 shares 1 views