Off-Road Racer MX vs. ATV Legends Coming to PC and Consoles

The main MX vs. ATV series is more than 15 years old, but the last title, MX vs ATV All Out made its debut on PC and consoles back in 2018. Fans of the franchise will be happy to know that THQ Nordic plans to expand the franchise with yet another title that was unveiled earlier today during the publisher’s 10th anniversary digital showcase: MX vs ATV Legends. Unlike any of the previous games, MX vs. ATV Legends offers a lot more... (continue reading...)