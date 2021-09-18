Honoring a legend of modern cinema is never easy. Especially if we are talking about the iconic 007 agent James Bond. But Adidas feels up to the task, and then some more. The epic series of films inspired by Ian Fleming's literary series is usually all about the ultra-luxury lifestyle of a field secret agent. They paint a rosy picture of perfect-fit tuxedos, beautiful sidekicks and performance-enhanced (continue reading...)Full Article
When Not Dressed Up to the Nines, James Bond Probably Wears His Adidas Sneakers
autoevolution0 shares 1 views