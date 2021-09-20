236-Ft Exquisite Megayacht Is Ready to Give You a Taste of the Good Life, for $76 Million

Built more than a decade ago, and refitted this year, the Azteca luxury yacht from Italian shipyard CRN still hasn’t lost its appeal. Or its value. The 236-ft floating beauty is now available for sale, and it’s not cheap. The CRN 124 (by its yacht ID number) was built back in 2010 and has had the same owner since it was delivered over a decade ago. It was designed inside and out by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard with o... (continue reading...)