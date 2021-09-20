Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan With 1,050 HP Destroys the Field at Recent 1/4 Mile Event

This past weekend, a high number of supercars attended the Petrolhead Spring Event at Airport Twente, where people got the chance to witness a bunch of good old fashioned quarter mile battles, featuring all sorts of vehicles, from exotics to fast saloons and even fast SUVs. From what we can gather, at least in accordance with this video, the car to beat over there was a modified Lamborghini Huracan Performante, featuring a Twin Turbo GTX3... (continue reading...)