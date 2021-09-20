Jeep-Branded Electric Guitar Is Made of 100-Year Old Wood, Is Now Available to Pre-Order

A custom-built electric guitar crafted from Detroit-sourced old-growth wood, with Jeep’s logo engraved on the back and its iconic version of the U.S. Army star on the front, is the automaker’s way of carrying on its legacy. Jeep is already thinking about winter holidays, joining forces with guitar manufacturer Wallace Detroit Guitars, for a special instrument that is Jeep-branded. It’s an electric guitar tha... (continue reading...)