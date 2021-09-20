Ben Simmons Played Like Crap in 2021 NBA Playoffs, Licks Wounds With Porsche 918 Spyder

As far as upside goes, it’s hard not to like what Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons brings to the table. The dude is basically LeBron James minus a jump shot and until this summer, he was considered one of the league’s biggest rising stars. Then something unimaginable happened. Something that led to Simmons officially requesting a trade from the 76ers, but not before posting several workout pics and vids of himself ... (continue reading...)