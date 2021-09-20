Welding Issue Prompts 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Recall

A brand-new design that started production back in May, the 2022 model year Nissan Pathfinder has been already recalled. The mid-size SUV is affected by insufficient welds on the secondary hood latch retainer bracket originating from a welding equipment maintenance issue. 3,030 units are called back, and the Japanese automaker estimates that one percent of them actually contain insufficient welds. Considering that a retainer bracket that ... (continue reading...)