2022 Ford Bronco Raptor teased, arriving in 2022

The Ford Bronco's back, but the Blue Oval isn't done. A hotter, wilder Bronco is in the works with even more off-road capability, power, and attitude. On Tuesday Ford CEO Jim Farley teased the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor on Twitter. The teaser both confirmed the Raptor name and that the long-travel Bronco will arrive in 2022. Hold on to your butts...