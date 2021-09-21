Motor Bella, an outdoor event operating in place of the Detroit Auto Show, was the scene of some interesting news as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state would be the first roll out wireless electric vehicle charging built into roadways. Think of it like those cradles you can lean your phone on to charge. This system would allow E... (continue reading...)Full Article
States Battle to Be First to Offer In-road Wireless EV Charging Systems
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tesla Files To Become an Electricity Provider in Texas
Wibbitz Top Stories
Tesla , Files To Become an
Electricity Provider, in Texas.
According to an application filed
with the Public Utility..