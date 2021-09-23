Future Volvo EVs Will Be Completely Leather-Free as Carmaker Stands up for Animal Welfare

All of Volvo’s future electric cars will be 100% leather-free, as the Swedish carmaker takes an ethical stand for animal welfare. By 2025, Volvo wants 25% of the material in new cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content. This goal is also driven by a concern about the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, including deforestation. Instead of leather, Volvo will offer its customers high-quality sustainable mate... (continue reading...)