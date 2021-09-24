With only a few days left until the long-awaited premiere of the newest James Bond movie, everybody is excited about all that’s coming out now, related to the movie’s theme. Among all sorts of No Time to Die-inspired products and events, an official announcement takes center stage: actor Daniel Craig was appointed an honorary Royal Navy commander. Talk about a fantasy becoming reality – after playing the part... (continue reading...)Full Article
No Time to Die Actor Daniel Craig Just Became a Real-Life Royal Navy Commander
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
On Her Majesty's Naval Service: Daniel Craig given honorary commander rank to match 007
Sky News
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy - matching the on-screen rank of 007.