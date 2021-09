Since summer is over in most parts of the world, now is a good time to start looking for next year’s fun toys. One trinket that has left a mark in 2021 is the iAqua SeaDart Max. What is the SeaDart? I’ll get to that shortly, but first, a word about the team behind this toy. iAqua is a team out of Shenzhen China (the place is a sort of Asia... (continue reading...)