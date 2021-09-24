New 490-Ft Mega Yacht From Meyer Looks Gorgeous, Runs Entirely on Fuel Cells and Batteries
The Monaco Yacht Show is the perfect event to delight the world with new ship concepts and that’s what German shipbuilder Meyer Group did, announcing its first mega yacht powered entirely by fuel cells and batteries. It is the company’s first attempt to enter the segment of sustainable vessels, and the first mega yacht in the new portfolio is the One 50. So far, Meyer has only allowed us to take a peek at the exterior... (continue reading...)Full Article