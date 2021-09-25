Rolls-Royce to Put New Jet Engines on the U.S. Air Force B-52 Bomber Fleet

The Department of the U.S. Air Force announced on Friday, September 24th, that it had awarded a $2.6 billion contract to Rolls-Royce to provide jet engines for the B-52 bomber fleet under the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP). The decision implies that the B-52 will be powered by the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine for the next three decades. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, jet-powered strategic bomber capable ... (continue reading...)