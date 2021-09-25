Ravik One Electric Surfboard Set Out to Start a Revolution and Succeeded

Since summer is over, it would seem like the perfect time to shop around for next year’s gear. One toy that may be of interest to you is an electric surfboard. I know, water and electronics don’t usually mix, but wait for the rest of the story. Back in 2012, a Swedish wakeboarder, Philip Werner, decided he was fed up with all the gear he needed just to enjoy his favorite pastime activity. This led him to build a windsu... (continue reading...)