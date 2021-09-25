A Brief History of Jaguar at the Le Mans 24 Hours

The first endurance race took place in 1894 from Paris to Rouen, and the French Republic still is the king of endurance racing. Inaugurated in 1923, the 24 Heures du Mans is the best-known endurance race of them all. Organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the world’s oldest active endurance racing event is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours. As far as overall wins are concerned, the most... (continue reading...)