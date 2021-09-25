The first endurance race took place in 1894 from Paris to Rouen, and the French Republic still is the king of endurance racing. Inaugurated in 1923, the 24 Heures du Mans is the best-known endurance race of them all. Organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the world’s oldest active endurance racing event is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours. As far as overall wins are concerned, the most... (continue reading...)Full Article
A Brief History of Jaguar at the Le Mans 24 Hours
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 17 September
Prices of the 996-gen Porsche 911 are rising, so how about a 997 Carrera S for £29,760?
With the prices of..
Autocar