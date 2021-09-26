If you had any doubts that being one of the richest men in the world as well as achieving living meme status makes you immune to global resource shortages, maybe this next story will change your mind. Tesla Inc’s Shanghai mega factory recently announced it was expecting to have manufactured a whopping 300,000 electric vehicles over the course of this year so far. The factory made this announcement the same w... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Shanghai to Hit 300,000 Cars Despite Chip Shortage, Elon Calls the Crisis Temporary
autoevolution0 shares 1 views