Sunday's Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom threw up plenty of surprises, helping along by late showers that caught out many drivers. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton came out on top, followed by Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen almost a minute behind. Third place on the podium went to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, just over a minute...Full Article
Hamilton takes 100th win at Russian Grand Prix after Norris gamble fails
McLaren team boss insists Norris did not ignore pitstop call
Sep.27 - Lando Norris did not simply refuse to comply with McLaren's instructions in the dying laps of what could have been his..
2021 Russian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor
Race Results 2021 Russian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: dry/wet 17.4°C Tarmac: dry/wet 19.0°C Humidity: 72.1% Wind:..