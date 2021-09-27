Hamilton takes 100th win at Russian Grand Prix after Norris gamble fails

Sunday's Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom threw up plenty of surprises, helping along by late showers that caught out many drivers. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton came out on top, followed by Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen almost a minute behind. Third place on the podium went to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, just over a minute...

