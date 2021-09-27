Model S Plaid Drag Races 720S, Drama Unfolds

I was only interested in watching football for a few years before I madly fell in love with Formula 1 and motorsports. But at the time, I was rooting for one of the most popular teams around. They made it easy for people to cheer for them, as they would win match after match. But when things went downhill, so did their popularity. And right now I feel that we're facing a similar situation. For many years, people have dismissed EVs as... (continue reading...)