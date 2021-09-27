500-Mile Range Atlis XT Electric Truck Promises Ultra-Fast Charging, Less Than 15 Minutes

As the commercial vehicle market is becoming more crowded, companies are lining for a piece of the EV pie. One of them is Atlis Motor Vehicles, which is already taking major steps toward an electric future. On Monday, September 27th, the company has revealed its functioning prototype XT pickup, a purpose-built fully electric work truck capable of delivering a range of around 500 miles (805 km) that can be recharged in less than 15 minutes. ... (continue reading...)