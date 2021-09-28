To celebrate Daniel Ricciardo and his victory with the McLaren F1 Team, the automaker has unveiled a special 720S supercar designed exclusively for Australia. Limited to just three vehicles, the new Daniel Ricciardo Edition 720S was commissioned by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) in collaboration with McLaren dealerships in Melbourne and Sydney. Daniel Ricciardo celebrated with a (continue reading...)Full Article
McLaren Celebrates Daniel Ricciardo's F1 Victory With Limited-Edition 720S Supercar
