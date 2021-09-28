Whatever the nations that will be involved in our planet’s next big war, chances are we’ll probably see, ever so briefly, incredible weapons at work. Like, say, hypersonic rockets, capable of traveling so fast they’ll render defense systems useless. Several nations are working to develop such systems, and each take turns bragging about their accomplishments. This time, it’s the Americans who beat th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Scramjet-Powered Hypersonic Weapon Launched for the First Time, It's American
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
North Korea Tested a Hypersonic Missile. Here’s Why it Matters
North Korea’s latest missile launch involved a new hypersonic weapon, state media said Wednesday, the country’s first test of..
VOA News