Scramjet-Powered Hypersonic Weapon Launched for the First Time, It's American

Scramjet-Powered Hypersonic Weapon Launched for the First Time, It's American

autoevolution

Published

Whatever the nations that will be involved in our planet’s next big war, chances are we’ll probably see, ever so briefly, incredible weapons at work. Like, say, hypersonic rockets, capable of traveling so fast they’ll render defense systems useless. Several nations are working to develop such systems, and each take turns bragging about their accomplishments. This time, it’s the Americans who beat th... (continue reading...)

Full Article