Stock 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T vs. Stock 2020 Dodge Charger SRT 392, Close but No Cigar

It’s kind of unfair to compare a Honda Accord to a Dodge Charger. The first is a mid-size sedan aimed at budget-conscious consumers, whereas the second is a large, performance-oriented sedan (still relatively budget-friendly), about the same size as a Toyota Avalon or a Nissan Maxima. The Accord meanwhile is a Camry-sized car. Dimensions aside, there’s also a massive gap between them when it comes to speed. The best yo... (continue reading...)