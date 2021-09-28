The 2022 Ford Maverick looks like it might just be the best offering in the growing segment of small pickup trucks, and the model's versatility can't be overlooked as one of the main reasons behind that. The discrepancy between the most affordable Maverick and the most expensive one is so great, that it almost feels unnatural to talk about them as if they were the same model. The base version is called the XL (quite ironically, ... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Ford Maverick XL Vs Lariat First Edition – $16k Apart Models Compared
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition driving on the road and track
Automaker Footage
Ford will end production of the GT after the 2022 model year, but its design team isn't out of ideas yet. The latest (and probably..
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Durability Testing
Automaker Footage