After receiving a record-breaking official EPA range rating of 520 miles (837 km), Lucid announced on Tuesday, September 28th, that the first Air electric sedans had driven off the assembly line. Customer deliveries of the Air Dream Edition are set to begin in late October, with other versions expected to follow. The inial delivery of the (continue reading...)Full Article
First Lucid Air EVs Roll Off the Assembly Line, Deliveries Set to Start Next Month
