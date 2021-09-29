Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, Is Impressed but Would Still Rather Have a Kia
If you're of the mindset that mid-size non-premium SUVs are boring and once you've driven one, you've driven them all, well, you're somewhat right. However, this segment is all about practicality, safety and on-board technology, which means that you can still find certain degrees of separation between rival models. Until recently, the Nissan Pathfinder was in the category of being underwhelming agai...