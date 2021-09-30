According to ABB, their Terra 360 modular charging system can deliver 62 miles (100km) of EV range in under three minutes and it’s the only charging system designed to charge up to four vehicles at once. The company says the system is ideal for (continue reading...)Full Article
ABB Rolls Out the World’s Fastest Electric Car and Truck Charger
