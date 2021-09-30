Wouldn’t it be great if you could order something online and let your car get the package for you? No more interrupting your work to answer the door or waiting for the delivery guy to show up. Ford wants to make that happen through its new delivery-to-vehicle option, which has just launched in the U.K. this month. We’re not sure yet if this idea spells trouble or added convenience, which is why it's a good thing ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford’s Envisioned Delivery System Allows Carriers To Leave the Packages in Your Car
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Every plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK
Autocar's exhaustive list of PHEVs you can buy today
While the fully electric car is seen by many as the future of..
Autocar
Which PHEV to buy? Every plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK
Welcome to Autocar's exhaustive list of PHEVs you can buy today, from Audi to Volvo
While the fully electric car is seen..
Autocar