Dodge Ram SRT-10: The Viper in Pickup Truck Clothing

Back in 2004, if you loved the Dodge Viper but couldn’t afford it, the next best thing you could get was one of the most outrageous pickup trucks ever created. While it didn’t look anywhere near the legendary sports car, it came with the same humongous V10 and many other high-performance goodies. The idea of combining a four-wheeled workhorse with a sports car dates back to the late 1970s when the same Chrysler divis... (continue reading...)