Together with Harley-Davidson, Indian was the only other bike maker here in the U.S. to have survived the Great Depression, and the two still go head to head, even more than a century after they were born. Yet, there seem to be fewer old Indians out there than Harley-Davidsons. And that makes Indians even more special. We stumbled across this one on Bring a Trailer, where it is the subject of an online auction. And it’s not a si... (continue reading...)Full Article
Engine on 1948 Indian Chief Fires Up for the First Time in a Decade, Ready for the Road
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Skoda Octavia vRS 2021 long-term review
Autocar
Does the Octavia remain an excellent affordable family car in its new generation?
*Why we ran it: *To discover whether..