A new electric scooter has come to our attention and its hilarious name is not even the best part about it. This big pile of metal boasts a cyberpunk design, a more than impressive range, and a top speed that you won’t even be allowed by the law to experience. No, it’s not an acronym for you know what, it’s the thing’s name, a cross-country/off-road two-wheeler designed by Expacio. (continue reading...)Full Article
WTF Is Not What You Think, It's an E-Scooter That Boasts a Top Speed of Over 68 MPH
