The Chevrolet HHR Is the Absolute Worst Car I’ve Ever Driven and It’s Not Even Close

Alright, look, everything is relative. Even time, let alone our perception of it and how we move through it. Same goes for the way we judge things sometimes and I’ll be the first to admit that having mostly driven Euro-spec cars very early in my career as an automotive journalist, whenever I came across an American model they would feel really cheaply made. In my defense, that was actually the case with most U.S.-made cars from the early and mid-2000s.<... (continue reading...)