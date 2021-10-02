Trackmania The Fall 2021 Campaign Brings 25 New Tracks, 100 New Medals

Trackmania fans will be happy to know that Ubisoft has just released the next major update for their favorite games. One of the most beloved racing game franchises, Trackmania debuts the sixth seasonal campaign this month with not just new tracks and new medals, but also many improvements and fixes. First off, there are 25 new tracks available for Trackmania players to enjoy, as well as 100 new medals that can be earned. More importantly,... (continue reading...)