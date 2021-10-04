Tata Motors unveiled what it claims to be an “entirely new category” and “India’s first sub-compact SUV”, the Tata PUNCH. The catchy name describes a model that’s supposed to blend the dynamic silhouette of a hatchback with SUV capabilities, wrapped in a customizable package that can be tailored to fit any preference. Tata PUNCH is introd... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tata PUNCH Rolled Out as India’s First Sub-Compact SUV, Packs Industry-First Tech
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Which EV to buy? Every electric car on sale
Autocar's exhaustive list of EVs you can buy today
From 2030, sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be..
Autocar