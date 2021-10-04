Tata PUNCH Rolled Out as India’s First Sub-Compact SUV, Packs Industry-First Tech

Tata PUNCH Rolled Out as India's First Sub-Compact SUV, Packs Industry-First Tech

Tata Motors unveiled what it claims to be an “entirely new category” and “India’s first sub-compact SUV”, the Tata PUNCH. The catchy name describes a model that’s supposed to blend the dynamic silhouette of a hatchback with SUV capabilities, wrapped in a customizable package that can be tailored to fit any preference. Tata PUNCH is introd... (continue reading...)

